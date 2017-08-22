1/10 Wayne Rooney placed Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s cross beneath Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson to become the 2nd player in Premier League history to net 200 goals. Unfortunately, Everton couldn't hold onto the lead as Raheem Sterling equalised for Manchester City in the 82nd minute, with the game finishing 1-1. Reuters Wayne Rooney placed Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s cross beneath Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson to be

2/10 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took the trip to Etihad Stadium to watch arch rivals, Manchester City take on Everton. Reuters Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took the trip to Etihad Stadium to watch arch rivals, Manche

3/10 Chelsea's Marcos Alonso gave his side the lead in the 24th minute of the London Derby with a stunning freekick into the top left corner. A despairing dive from Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris wasn't enough to stop the ball-curling away from him. Reuters Chelsea's Marcos Alonso gave his side the lead in the 24th minute of the London Derby with a stunnin

4/10 Shinji Okazaki found the back of the net for second time in as many games to take the lead for Leicester City in the first minute of the game against newly promoted Brighton & Hove Albion FC. Reuters Shinji Okazaki found the back of the net for second time in as many games to take the lead for Leice

5/10 Stoke City might have fast-tracked Jese into the playing XI, but he repaid their faith shown in him as he scored the match winning goal against Arsenal. Reuters Stoke City might have fast-tracked Jese into the playing XI, but he repaid their faith shown in him

6/10 Referee Lee Mason, showed the red card to West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic against Southampton. The decision hurt them as they went on to lose the game in stoppage time as the game ended in controversial circumstances with Southampton's Charlie Austin scoring from the penalty spot. AP Referee Lee Mason, showed the red card to West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic against Southampton. Th

7/10 Manchester United completed another emphatic win as they send down 4 goals against Swansea City and maintained another clean sheet. New signning Romelu Lukaku got his name on the scoresheet once again. AP Manchester United completed another emphatic win as they send down 4 goals against Swansea City and

8/10 Sadio Mane's goal was all that Liverpool needed to get all-3 points against Crystal Palace. After drawing their first game, Jurgen Klopp's side won their first home fixture of this season. Reuters Sadio Mane's goal was all that Liverpool needed to get all-3 points against Crystal Palace. After dr

9/10 20-year-old Richarlison scored his first goal for Watford as The Hornets beat AFC Bournemouth 2-0. Reuters 20-year-old Richarlison scored his first goal for Watford as The Hornets beat AFC Bournemouth 2-0. R