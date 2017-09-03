1/9 Five-time champion Roger Federer brushed aside 31st seed Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 to take his career record against the Spaniard, playing a 63rd successive Grand Slam, to 13-0. AP Five-time champion Roger Federer brushed aside 31st seed Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 to take his c

2/9 Philipp Kohlschreiber, of Germany, reacts after defeating John Millman 7-5, 6-2, 6-4. The German will next face Federer, against whom he has never won a match in their previous 11 encounters. AP

3/9 Nadal, 31, saw off Argentine lucky loser Leonardo Mayer 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-1, 6-4, taking his record over the World No 59 to 4-0. He will next face Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov, against whom he is 6-2, for a place in the quarter-finals. AP

4/9 Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem defeated France's Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 to make the last 16 for the third time in four years. AP

5/9 However, Thiem will first face Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro in the next round. The 2009 US Champion Potro beat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3. 6-3, 6-4 . AP

6/9 Top seed Karolina Pliskova, the runner-up in 2016, triumphed 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 but was forced to save a match point in the 10th game of the second set and recover from a break down in the decider to win and hang on to her World No 1 ranking. AP

7/9 The biggest threat to Pliskova's run and ranking is the fourth seeded Elina Svitolina. The Ukrainian stayed in contention with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Shelby Rogers of the United States.

8/9 Russia's Daria Kasatkina reached the last 16 of a major for the first time by seeing off French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, the 12th seed, 6-3, 6-2. AP