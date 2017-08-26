1/9
India's PV Sindhu guaranteed herself a third World Badminton Championships medal after beating Sun Yu of China 21-14, 21-9. AFP
Saina Nehwal, the 2015 runner-up, knocked out local hope Kirsty Gilmour 21-19, 18-21, 21-15 after 74 minutes in the World Championships at Glasgow. AFP
World No 1 Son Wan Ho of South Korea cruised past India's Kidambi Srikanth 21-14, 21-18. AFP
Kidambi Srikanth was on a 13-match winning streak and had beaten Son Wan Ho in the previous two occasions. AFP
China's Lin Dan stayed on course for a record-breaking sixth men’s singles title at the World Championships with a straight games quarter-final win over Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent. AFP
Defending two-time champion Chen Long of China eliminated compatriot Tian Houwei 21-12, 21-17. AP
Denmark's Viktor Axelsen celebrates after beating Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen during their quarter-final. AFP
Rio Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin’s reign came to a surprise end following a 19-21, 21-14, 15-21 defeat to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara (R). Okuhara faces Saina Nehwal in the semi-final. AFP
Chen Yufei, the world junior champion, dropped the opening game 14-21 but battled back to win the next two 21-16, 21-12 to beat Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon. She will face PV Sindhu in the semi-final. AFP
