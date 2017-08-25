1/8
Srikanth Kidambi won in straight sets against Denmark's Anders Antonsen. AFP
China's Lin Dan won 14-21, 21-17,21-16 against England's Rajiv Ouspeth on Day 4. AFP
India's top ranked player PV Sindhu survived a scare against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi but prevailed 19-21, 23-21 ,21-17 in a thrilling match that lasted 87 minutes. AFP
India's Ajay Jayaram tried his best against China's Chen Long, but he was hardly a match for him. AFP
China's Chen Long defeated Ajay Jayaram 21-11,21-10 in just 41 minutes. AFP
Spain's Carolina Marin moved one step closer to securing a medal after beating Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-7, 21-11. AFP
Saina Nehwal continued the good day for India as she defeated South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun 21-19, 21-15. AFP
Japan's Akin Yamaguchi was surprisingly defeated by China's Chen Yufei in straight sets. Reuters
