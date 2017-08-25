India's top ranked player PV Sindhu survived a scare against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi but prevailed 19-21, 23-21 ,21-17 in a thrilling match that lasted 87 minutes. AFP

4/8

India's Ajay Jayaram tried his best against China's Chen Long, but he was hardly a match for him. AFP

India's Ajay Jayaram tried his best against China's Chen Long, but he was hardly a match for him. AF