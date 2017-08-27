1/8 PV Sindhu will face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the women's singles at the World Badminton Championships after knocking out China's Chen Yufei in Glasgow. Reuters PV Sindhu will face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the women's singles at the World Badminto

2/8 Chen Yufei, the world junior champion, had ousted the top seed, Akane Yumaguchi, and the 2013 champion, Ratchanok Intanon, on her way to the last four. But now after losing to PV Sindhu she will have to settle for the bronze medal. AFP

3/8 Saina Nehwal, 2015 World Badminton Championships silver medallist lost to Japan's Nozomi OKuhara 21-12, 17-21, 10-21. AFP

4/8 Nozomi Okuhara staged a great fightback against Saina Nehwal from one game down to make it to the final, getting stronger as the match went on. Reuters

5/8 Lin Dan stayed on course for a record sixth men's singles title at the World Badminton championships with a stunning semi-final victory over top seed Son Wan-Ho in Glasgow. AFP

6/8 Lin Dan, who last won the title in 2013, defeated Son Wan-Ho (in picture) 21-17, 21-14 to reach his seventh world final. AFP

7/8 Denmark's Viktor Axelsen beat China's Chen Long 21-9, 21-10 in 39 minutes and has a chance to become the first Danish or European male to win the world title in 20 years. AP