1/8 PV Sindhu settled for a silver medal after an epic battle against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the World Badminton Championships 2017 final on Sunday. Saina Nehwal won bronze after losing to the Japanese in the semi-final on Saturday. Twitter/@virenrasquinha PV Sindhu settled for a silver medal after an epic battle against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the Wor

2/8 In the longest match of the tournament, which tested the physical and mental strength of both the players, PV Sindhu lost 19-21 22-20 20-22 after battling hard for one hour and 49 minutes. AP In the longest match of the tournament, which tested the physical and mental strength of both the pl

3/8 Nozomi Okuhara became the first women's singles champion from Japan. AP Nozomi Okuhara became the first women's singles champion from Japan. AP

4/8 Denmark's Viktor Axelsen (2nd from right) held his nerve to win his first World Badminton Championships at the expense of his idol, the great Lin Dan (R) on Sunday. Reuters Denmark's Viktor Axelsen (2nd from right) held his nerve to win his first World Badminton Champions

5/8 When five-time champion Lin Dan (R)'s backhand couldn't retrieve a smash, Viktor Axelsen (2nd from right) won their final 22-20, 21-16 and turned to his coaches with shock on his face and his hands on his head. AP When five-time champion Lin Dan (R)'s backhand couldn't retrieve a smash, Viktor Axelsen (2nd from r

6/8 China's Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan defeated Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Rian Agung Saputro 21-10 21-17 to seal the men's doubles title. AP China's Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan defeated Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Rian Agung Saputro 21-10 21-

7/8 Indonesian pair of Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir snatched the mixed doubles from Chinese top seeds, Zhieng Siwei and Chen Qingchen. AP Indonesian pair of Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir snatched the mixed doubles from Chinese top see