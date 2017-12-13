1/8 Well, the certainly day belonged to Rohit Sharma. The stand in captain played a scintillating unbeaten knock of 208, his third double century in ODI cricket as India defeated Sri Lanka by 141 runs. AP Well, the certainly day belonged to Rohit Sharma. The stand in captain played a scintillating unbeat

2/8 The toss was won by Sri Lanka and they made India to bat. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were off to a good start. Dhawan scored 68 in just 67 balls.

3/8 Rohit Sharma kept the momentum going, but he was cautious enough not to throw away his wicket. On the other end, Shreyas Iyer was giving him good company.

4/8 While Rohit Sharma was playing a safe knock, Shreyas Iyer took it on himself to accelerate the run-rate. After getting settled in the middle, he few played few glorious shots. He was looking set to make a century but was dismissed on 88, which he scored in just 70 balls.

5/8 After getting to the century mark, Rohit Sharma shifted gears rapidly. He scored the first 100 runs in 115 balls but the next 100 came in just 36 balls. He smashed 12 sixes and 13 fours in his innings.

6/8 India set a daunting target of 393 for Sri Lanka to chase. The visitors didn't have a great start to their innings as they were two down for just 30 runs.

7/8 Sri Lanka never looked like getting anywhere close to the target. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Only Angelo Mathews remained a constant.