1/8 What a day of cricket! There were runs, wickets and some intense drama. At one point during Day Two's play, Sri Lanka players came out wearing pollution masks and later, play was stopped because Lankan pacers were finding it difficult to bowl. AP What a day of cricket! There were runs, wickets and some intense drama. At one point during Day Two'

2/8 Before the pollution drama, skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were having no trouble in scoring runs. Both batsmen were pacing their innings well and India were looking set to make another 600-plus runs. AP Before the pollution drama, skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were having no trouble in scoring r

3/8 Captain Kohli made sure he doesn't miss out on scoring another double-century. This was his sixth 200-plus score in Test cricket. AP Captain Kohli made sure he doesn't miss out on scoring another double-century. This was his sixth 20

4/8 Sri Lanka physio speaks to pacer Lahiru Gamage after he complained of short of breath during Day Two of the Delhi Test. AP Sri Lanka physio speaks to pacer Lahiru Gamage after he complained of short of breath during Day Two

5/8 After lunch, there was a long break as Sri Lanka were concerned about the pollution affecting their players. Umpires spoke to members of both the sides and play was resumed only for it to stop after few overs. Out of frustration, Kohli, who was dismissed for 243, declared India's innings after they made 536 for the loss of seven wickets. AP After lunch, there was a long break as Sri Lanka were concerned about the pollution affecting their

6/8 India were off to great start as Mohammed Shami removed Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne in the very first ball of the innings. AP India were off to great start as Mohammed Shami removed Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne in the very f

7/8 It didn't take much time for Ishant Sharma to trap Dhananjaya De Silva after the batsman scored just 1. At that moment, the visitors were 14/2. AP It didn't take much time for Ishant Sharma to trap Dhananjaya De Silva after the batsman scored just