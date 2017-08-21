1/14 Neymar was in unstoppable form on his home debut for Paris Saint-Germain, with the Brazil star scoring twice and playing a role in the other four goals as PSG routed Toulouse 6-2 to move top of Ligue 1 on Sunday. AP Neymar was in unstoppable form on his home debut for Paris Saint-Germain, with the Brazil star scori

2/14 Neymar equalized for PSG and set up the second for midfielder Adrien Rabiot, and then won a penalty that striker Edinson Cavani struck home in the 75th to make it 3-1.

3/14 PSG's Layvin Kurzawa celebrates after scoring against Toulouse. Neymar whipped over a clever corner that left back Layvin Kurzawa met with a spectacular scissor kick.

4/14 PSG's Presnel Kimpembe, jumps to his team mates, after PSG's Adrien Rabiot scored against Toulouse. Rabiot played a quick one-two with Neymar and drilled in a superb low shot into the bottom left corner from 20 metres out.

5/14 PSG supporters holds a banner reading "Respect and thank you. Blaise forever Parisian" during the match between PSG and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium. Blaise Matuidi joined Juventus in £18m deal after a six-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain.

6/14 Substitute Javier Pastore curled in a sublime, curling shot from 25 metres that dipped into the top right corner in the 82nd. It was Neymar's quick pass from the left that released Angel Di Maria to pick out Pastore lurking near the penalty area.

7/14 Neymar milked the applause with even Toulouse's players lining up to shake his hand. After all, it was a night where Neymar was involved in everything.

8/14 Marseille drew 1-1 at home to Angers. Clinton Njie made it three goals in three games to put Marseille ahead in the 17th minute but striker Karl Toko Ekambi equalized for Angers in the 71st.

9/14 The new-look AC Milan team proved just as effective in Serie A as it has been in Europe, easing to a 3-0 win at 10-man Crotone on Sunday — albeit with the aid of video technology.

10/14 AC Milan's Frank Kessie (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring. After only four minutes, Federico Ceccherini brought down Patrick Cutrone and, after consulting with the VAR, the referee sent off the defender and awarded the visitors a penalty, which Franck Kessie converted for his first goal for his new club.

11/14 Video technology was also needed in Inter Milan's 3-0 victory over Fiorentina.

12/14 Inter Milan took the lead in the sixth minute when Mauro Icardi won and converted a penalty. The referee used the VAR to rule that Davide Astori had fouled the Argentine.

13/14 Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic sealed the match with a stooping header into the bottom right corner from Joao Mario's cross.