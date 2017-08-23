1/11 Astana needed a good start to fight the 5-0 deficit of first leg battering they faced against Celtic, and that was precisely what they got. Reuters Astana needed a good start to fight the 5-0 deficit of first leg battering they faced against Celtic

2/11 Astana took 4-1 lead at one point of this tie in 68th minute, causing a scare and punishing Celtic for being complacent. Reuters Astana took 4-1 lead at one point of this tie in 68th minute, causing a scare and punishing Celtic f

3/11 The thrilling match ended with a final result of 4-3, with Celtic's Scott Sinclair again on the scoresheet. They went through on aggregate(8-6). Image Courtesy: Twitter @ChampionsLeague The thrilling match ended with a final result of 4-3, with Celtic's Scott Sinclair again on the scor

4/11 Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne celebrates his goal which put his side 2-0 up against OGC Nice in France, virtually killing the tie, and helping them qualify for the group-stage of Champions League. Image Courtesy: Twitter @sscnapoli Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne celebrates his goal which put his side 2-0 up against OGC Nice in Fran

5/11 Mario Balotelli did take part in this leg of play-off tie but was heavily criticised by coach Lucien Favre. The coach claimed the striker had a 'negative performance'. Image Courtesy: Twitter @ChampionsLeague Mario Balotelli did take part in this leg of play-off tie but was heavily criticised by coach Lucien

6/11 Dutch midfield maestro Wesley Sneijder made his European debut for new club OGC Nice, but was left disappointed as his side lost 2-0 to Napoli. Image Courtesy: Twitter @ChampionsLeague Dutch midfield maestro Wesley Sneijder made his European debut for new club OGC Nice, but was left d

7/11 Greek Champions Olympiacos traveled to Croatia for their second leg tie of Champions League play-offs against HNK Rijeka. Reuters Greek Champions Olympiacos traveled to Croatia for their second leg tie of Champions League play-off

8/11 Olympiacos celebrate their goal against Croatian side Rijeka. They also won the first leg 2-1, hence qualified for the group stage of Champions League. Image Courtesy: Twitter @olympiacos_org Olympiacos celebrate their goal against Croatian side Rijeka. They also won the first leg 2-1, hence

9/11 Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir too suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Sevilla in the first leg but took the lead in the 17th minute of the second through Eljero Elia. Reuters Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir too suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Sevilla in the first leg but t

10/11 Wissam Ben Yedder scored the crucial goal to win it for Sevilla. Image Courtesy: Twitter @ChampionsLeague Wissam Ben Yedder scored the crucial goal to win it for Sevilla. Image Courtesy: Twitter @ChampionsL