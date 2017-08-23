1/11
Astana needed a good start to fight the 5-0 deficit of first leg battering they faced against Celtic, and that was precisely what they got. Reuters
Astana took 4-1 lead at one point of this tie in 68th minute, causing a scare and punishing Celtic for being complacent. Reuters
The thrilling match ended with a final result of 4-3, with Celtic's Scott Sinclair again on the scoresheet. They went through on aggregate(8-6). Image Courtesy: Twitter @ChampionsLeague
Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne celebrates his goal which put his side 2-0 up against OGC Nice in France, virtually killing the tie, and helping them qualify for the group-stage of Champions League. Image Courtesy: Twitter @sscnapoli
Mario Balotelli did take part in this leg of play-off tie but was heavily criticised by coach Lucien Favre. The coach claimed the striker had a 'negative performance'. Image Courtesy: Twitter @ChampionsLeague
Dutch midfield maestro Wesley Sneijder made his European debut for new club OGC Nice, but was left disappointed as his side lost 2-0 to Napoli. Image Courtesy: Twitter @ChampionsLeague
Greek Champions Olympiacos traveled to Croatia for their second leg tie of Champions League play-offs against HNK Rijeka. Reuters
Olympiacos celebrate their goal against Croatian side Rijeka. They also won the first leg 2-1, hence qualified for the group stage of Champions League. Image Courtesy: Twitter @olympiacos_org
Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir too suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Sevilla in the first leg but took the lead in the 17th minute of the second through Eljero Elia. Reuters
Wissam Ben Yedder scored the crucial goal to win it for Sevilla. Image Courtesy: Twitter @ChampionsLeague
Sevilla survived second leg surge of the Turkish side as the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Sevilla booked their berth in Champions League group-stage on aggregate(4-3). Reuters
