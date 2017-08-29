1/11 Maria Sharapova made an impressive return to Grand Slam tennis, beating 2nd seed Simona Halep 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the first round of the US Open. AP Maria Sharapova made an impressive return to Grand Slam tennis, beating 2nd seed Simona Halep 6-4, 4

2/11 Sharapova received a wild card to play in her first Grand Slam tournament since returning from a 15-month doping ban. And she made the most of it, ripping 60 winners to Halep's 15 and wearing down the Romanian with punishing groundstrokes. AP

3/11 Alexander Zverev worked deep into the night to get into the US Open's second round. The No 4-seeded Zverev made it through a tight first set and eventually wrested control for a 7-6 (9), 7-5, 6-4 victory over 168th-ranked Darian King, the first player from Barbados to participate in the main draw at any Grand Slam tournament. AP

4/11 At the opening ceremonies for the 2017 US Open, singer Shania Twain warmed up the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd with a medley of her hits. Twain and her bandmates pranced across a tennis racket-shaped stage that was set up on one of the baselines of the stadium court. AP

5/11 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza advanced easily to the second round of the U.S. Open, needing just an hour to beat American Varvara Lepchenko 6-0, 6-3. AP

6/11 Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, made it through his opening-round match against aptly named American Tennys Sandgren with a 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory. AP

7/11 Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova downed former No. 1 Jelena Jankovic 7-5, 7-5, to advance to the second round of the US Open. AP

8/11 The evergreen Venus Williams shook off a mid-match lapse to improve to 19-0 in the US Open's first round and stay in the hunt for the No 1 ranking. AP

9/11 Fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki kicked off her campaign with a 6-1 7-5 first-round victory over Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania. Reuters

10/11 Australian Jordan Thompson has knocked American Jack Sock out of the US Open in the first round, beating him 6-2, 7-6(12), 1-6, 5-7, 6-4. AP