1/8 Russia's Maria Sharapova, who returned to Grand Slam action after serving a 15-month ban, has had a dominating run in the US Open so far. After ousting second seeded Simona Halep in the first round and Timea Babos in the second, she entered the Round of 16 beating Sofia Kenin, of the United States, 7-5, 6-2. AP Russia's Maria Sharapova, who returned to Grand Slam action after serving a 15-month ban, has had a

2/8 The biggest casualty of the day was former US Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic, of Croatia. With his loss, it is now for sure that the tournament will see a first-time Grand Slam finalist since the bottom half of the draw has been thrown wide open. AP The biggest casualty of the day was former US Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic

3/8 Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, reacts after defeating Marin Cilic in the third round. Schwartzman is into the round of 16 in a Grand Slam for the first time. The 1.7 m Argentinian was happy that he could show to the world that tennis is not a game for only tall men. AP Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, reacts after defeating Marin Cilic in the third round. Schwartzman

4/8 Among the most exciting prospects in this year's US Open is Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, who became the youngest player since 1989 to reach the round of 16 of the tournament. He qualified after his opponent Kyle Edmund, of Great Britain, retired in the fourth set with a neck injury. Shapovalov will next face 12th seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the quarter-final. AP Among the most exciting prospects in this year's US Open is Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, who became

5/8 Meanwhile, Paolo Lorenzi, of Italy, who defeated compatriot Thomas Fabbiano in the third round, became the oldest player to ever make his debut in the round of 16. AP Meanwhile, Paolo Lorenzi, of Italy, who defeated compatriot Thomas Fabbiano in the third round, beca

6/8 It was an altogether happy day at the Williams' household as 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl just around the time Venus Williams beat Maria Sakkari of Greece in straight sets. AP It was an altogether happy day at the Williams' household as 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Will

7/8 Spain's Garbine Muguruza made short work of her third round opponent Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia. Muguruza continued her good run at this year's tournament as well as become the front-runner for the World No 1 tag with present top seed Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina between the Spaniard and the top ranking. AP Spain's Garbine Muguruza made short work of her third round opponent Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovaki