1/9 Chelsea's Marcos Alonso gave his side the lead in the 24th minute of the London Derby with a stunning freekick into the top left corner. A despairing dive from Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris wasn't enough to stop the ball-curling away from him. Reuters

2/9 Despite Harry Kane's eight shots on goal, the Tottenham striker could not find the back of the net against Chelsea. He came as close as hitting the post but his goal-less drought in the month of August in Premier League continued AP

3/9 Michy Batshuayi who came as a second-half substitute, headed one back into his own net giving Spurs the equalisier in the 82nd minute of the match. Reuters

4/9 Alonso came to the Blues' rescue for the second time in the match helping the defending champions take the lead again. Hugo Lloris let a rather regulation save through him just two minutes before the injury time, giving Chelsea all 3 points. Reuters

5/9 Chelsea team and manager Antonio Conte celebrate in front of their fans after securing their first win of the 2017/18 campaign. It was Tottenham's first match at their new home Wembley Stadium. AP

6/9 After a goal less first half, Huddersfield Towns Aaron Mooy scored a screamer past Rob Elliot for the first goal of the game in the 50th minute, which turned out to be the only goal of the match. Reuters

7/9 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez faced their second loss in as many games. The loss against Huddersfield will hurt them dearly as they had thumped the side 3-1 in their Championship meeting in March early this year. Reuters

8/9 The John Smith's stadium in West Yorkshire was filled with ecstatic Huddersfield Town fans who enjoyed the club's first victory in top-flight football in 45 years. Reuters