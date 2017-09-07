1/8 Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, reacts after defeating Roger Federer, of Switzerland, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 in the Arthur Ashe stadium, a court where Federer has dominated rivals for more than a decade. AP Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, reacts after defeating Roger Federer, of Switzerland, 7-5, 3-6,

2/8 The result prevented Federer and Nadal from meeting in the semi-finals, which would have been their first head-to-head showdown at Flushing Meadows. With Federer's loss, Nadal will hold on to the World No 1 ranking while the Swiss player Federer will rise to No 2 in ATP rankings. AP

3/8 Madison Keys, of the United States, defeated Kaia Kanepi, of Estonia, 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinal to ensure the 2017 US Open has an all-American semi-final for the first time since 1981. AP

4/8 Madison Keys will face American Coco Vandeweghe for a place in the final of the US Open. Returning from a wrist injury, it has been a dream comeback for Keys who has matched her previous best Grand Slam run, a semi-final appearance at the 2005 Australian Open. Reuters

5/8 CoCo Vandeweghe celebrates after winning her quarter-final match with Karolina Pliskova, of Czech Republic. She joins Sloane Stephens, Venus Williams and Madison Keys in the semi-final. The American beat Pliskova 7-6, 6-3. AP

6/8 With Karolina Pliskova unable to defend her finalist points from 2016, Garbine Muguruza will be crowned the new World No 1 on Monday. Muguruza will become the 24th World No 1 in WTA history in the next Monday's rankings, capping off an incredible summer for the Spaniard. AP

7/8 Rafael Nadal, of Spain, celebrates after beating Andrey Rublev, of Russia 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in 96 minutes to enter the semi-final of the US Open for the first time since 2013. AP