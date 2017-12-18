1/7 After losing the first ODI in Dharamsala, India came back hard and clinched the series by winning the next two ODI. Playing the third and final ODI in Visakhapatnam, they defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets. AP After losing the first ODI in Dharamsala, India came back hard and clinched the series by winning th

After winning the toss, India made Sri Lanka to bat first. The visitors got off to a great start thanks to some fiery hitting from Upul Tharanga. AP

It was Kuldeep Yadav's spell that turned the game around for India. When he came to bowl his second spell, Sri Lanka were 160/2 but he removed the dangerous Upul Tharanga and Niroshan Dickwella in the same over. AP

After losing Tharanga, Sri Lanka completely lost the plot thanks to some good spin bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The visitors were bundle out for 215, with Kuldeep and Chahal taking three wickets each.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply for 7 but Shikhar Dhawan got going. Dhawan never looked under pressure and he showed his class by hitting few sublime shots. AP

Giving Shikhar Dhawan good company was Shreyas Iyer who ended up scoring his second consecutive ODI half-century. Before getting dismissed, Iyer made 65 off just 63 balls. AP