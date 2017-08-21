1/12 Garbine Muguruza defeated Simona Halep 6-1, 6-0 for her first Cincinnati Masters title on Sunday, needing only 56 minutes to extend her run of success. AP Garbine Muguruza defeated Simona Halep 6-1, 6-0 for her first Cincinnati Masters title on Sunday, ne

2/12 Seventh-seeded Grigor Dimitrov beat Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 7-5 in Cincinnati for his first ATP Masters 1000 title, emerging from a bracket decimated by injuries to top players. Reuters

3/12 Simona Halep brought a lot of momentum into the final and hadn't lost a set all week until Sunday, when she was never in the match. AP

4/12 Garbine Muguruza broke Simona Halep to go up 2-0 in the first set and was in complete control. Halep won only 12 points in the set, which lasted 23 minutes. Muguruza broke her again to open the second set and faced only two break points all match. AP

5/12 When it ended, Garbine Muguruza (R) congratulated Simona Halep (L). The Wimbledon 2017 champion had added another title to her breakthrough summer — this one at the expense of a player who can't quite get to World No 1. AP

6/12 Garbine Muguruza cradled her smiling face in both hands and closed her eyes, taking it all in. Then she put her hands over her heart and reached toward the applauding crowd. AP

7/12 Garbine Muguruza (R) won her first title in the US and her second of the year, along with Wimbledon. For Simona Halep (L) though, it was a big disappointment as it was the third time this season that she needed one more win to move up to World No 1 and couldn't get it. AP

8/12 Grigor Dimitrov gave Nick Kyrgios only two break chances and the Australian failed to convert either during the 1-hour, 25-minute men's singles final. AP

9/12 Nick Kyrgios was delighted to reach a final after a hip injury prompted him to quit several matches this summer, including at Wimbledon. AP

10/12 Neither player had reached an ATP Masters title match until this week but Grigor Dimitrov came out triumphant. AP

11/12 The Cincinnati Masters men's bracket lacked Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and defending champion Marin Cilic because of injuries. Grigor Dimitrov took advantage and won a title with his steady serve — he was broken only once all week. AP