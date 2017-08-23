1/9
England's all-time scorer Wayne Rooney announced his retirement from International football with immediate effect. AFP
England's all-time scorer Wayne Rooney announced his retirement from International football with imm
2/9
Wayne Rooney made his international debut for England against Austria, and was the youngest at the time for his country to do it at 17 years of age. AFP
Wayne Rooney made his international debut for England against Austria, and was the youngest at the t
3/9
His first goal for England came against Macedonia, making him the youngest goal scorer of country's history. AFP
His first goal for England came against Macedonia, making him the youngest goal scorer of country's
4/9
Wayne Rooney hit a purple patch and top scored for England in their 2010 World Cup qualifying campaign with nine goals. Reuters
Wayne Rooney hit a purple patch and top scored for England in their 2010 World Cup qualifying campai
5/9
In 2013, Wayne Rooney opened the scoring against Montenegro, his 28th competitive goal, to become England's best competitive goal-scorer at the time, surpassing Michael Owen's tally. Reuters
In 2013, Wayne Rooney opened the scoring against Montenegro, his 28th competitive goal, to become En
6/9
Even though Wayne Rooney was prolific in front of the goal, it took him his three World Cups to score his first goal in the tournament when he equalised for England against Uruguay in 2014. Reuters
Even though Wayne Rooney was prolific in front of the goal, it took him his three World Cups to scor
7/9
After Steven Gerrard's retirement, Wayne Rooney was officially named the captain of England in 2014. Reuters
After Steven Gerrard's retirement, Wayne Rooney was officially named the captain of England in 2014.
8/9
Wayne Rooney poses for a photo after having achieved the milestone of representing England 100 times. He subsequently was awarded by Sir Bobby Charlton for the same. Reuters
Wayne Rooney poses for a photo after having achieved the milestone of representing England 100 times
9/9
By scoring his penalty against Switzerland in Wembley Stadium in 2015, Wayne Rooney surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton's record and became the highest goal-scorer of England with 50 goals. AFP
By scoring his penalty against Switzerland in Wembley Stadium in 2015, Wayne Rooney surpassed Sir Bo