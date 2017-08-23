1/9 England's all-time scorer Wayne Rooney announced his retirement from International football with immediate effect. AFP England's all-time scorer Wayne Rooney announced his retirement from International football with imm

2/9 Wayne Rooney made his international debut for England against Austria, and was the youngest at the time for his country to do it at 17 years of age. AFP

3/9 His first goal for England came against Macedonia, making him the youngest goal scorer of country's history. AFP

4/9 Wayne Rooney hit a purple patch and top scored for England in their 2010 World Cup qualifying campaign with nine goals. Reuters

5/9 In 2013, Wayne Rooney opened the scoring against Montenegro, his 28th competitive goal, to become England's best competitive goal-scorer at the time, surpassing Michael Owen's tally. Reuters

6/9 Even though Wayne Rooney was prolific in front of the goal, it took him his three World Cups to score his first goal in the tournament when he equalised for England against Uruguay in 2014. Reuters

7/9 After Steven Gerrard's retirement, Wayne Rooney was officially named the captain of England in 2014. Reuters

8/9 Wayne Rooney poses for a photo after having achieved the milestone of representing England 100 times. He subsequently was awarded by Sir Bobby Charlton for the same. Reuters