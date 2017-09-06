Bangladesh's players, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell, during the third day of their second test cricket match in Chittagong. AP

Australia's Matthew Wade plays a sweep shot down the leg side on the third day. AP

Australia's Matthew Wade plays a sweep shot down the leg side on the third day. AP

That was close! Australia's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot which forces Bangladesh's Mominul Haque jumps

That was close! Australia's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot which forces Bangladesh's Mominul Haque jumps to avoid getting hit. AP

And Warner jumps in the air in celebration. A crucial knock under pressure. AP

And Warner jumps in the air in celebration. A crucial knock under pressure. AP

Peter Handscomb fails to make his ground despite diving. AP

Peter Handscomb fails to make his ground despite diving. AP

7/7

Bangladesh's captain Mushfiqur Rahim, center, and his teammates leave the ground at the end of the third day of their second test cricket. AP

Bangladesh's captain Mushfiqur Rahim, center, and his teammates leave the ground at the end of the t