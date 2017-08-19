1/10
Football action returned to Germany as Bundesliga started with Bayern Munich taking on Bayer Lerverkusen. Image Courtesy: Twitter @FCBayern
2/10
German defender Niklas Sule scored on his debut, latching onto a ball to head it home to open the scoring for Baverians. Image Courtesy: Twitter @FCBayern
3/10
French midfielder Corentin Tolisso scored on his Bayern Munich debut at the Allianz Arena, making it 2-0. Image Courtesy: Twitter @FCBayern
4/10
Marksman Robert Lewandowski's VAR approved penalty put the tie to bed as he scored the third goal. Image Courtesy: Twitter @FCBayern
5/10
Bayer Leverkusen did pull one back in the 65th minute, but it was too little to late. Bayern Munich won by 3-1. Image Courtesy: Twitter @bayer04_en
6/10
AS Monaco registered their third straight win of the new Ligue 1 season with Friday's victory over FC Metz. AFP
7/10
The game between FC Metz and AS Monaco was a tight affair where both teams tried to assert dominance in the middle of the park. AFP
8/10
AS Monaco's captain Radamel Falcao scored a late winner to win the match. He has scored 5 times in last 3 matches. AFP
9/10
A minute of silence was conducted at Mestalla Stadium before La Liga's new season kicked off. Valencia faced Las Palmas. Image Courtesy: Twitter @polprvalencia
10/10
Simone Zaza scored the winner for Valencia as they won the match 1-0. Image Courtesy: Twitter @valenciacf
