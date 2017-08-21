1/10 Barcelona and Betis's football players observe a minute of silence as they wear jerseys reading "Barcelona" instead of their names to pay tribute to the victims of the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks before their match at the Camp Nou. AFP Barcelona and Betis's football players observe a minute of silence as they wear jerseys reading "Bar

2/10 Security was stepped up for the match after the attack and police put up scores of roadblocks across northeast Spain on Sunday in hopes of capturing a fugitive suspect at large following the vehicle attack. AP

3/10 Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks on as Betis defender Alin Tosca diverts Gerard Deulofeu cross into his own net to give Barcelona the lead. AFP

4/10 Barcelona's Sergi Roberto celebrates after scoring as Barcelona won 2-0 against Real Betis. AFP

5/10 Meanwhile, Real Madrid won 3-0 against Deportivo de la Coruna but saw captain Sergio Ramos dismissed late in the match. AFP

6/10 Real Madrids Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their first goal with Karim Benzema. Reuters

7/10 Real Madrids Casemiro celebrates scoring their second goal. Reuters

8/10 Sergio Ramos got away with only a yellow card for a slap on Swiss defender Fabian Schar in the second half. However, Ramos was dismissed late in the match for an elbow on Borja Valle. AFP

9/10 Real Madrid's Toni Kroos celebrates after his shot from a Gareth Bale pass was deflected into the goal. AP