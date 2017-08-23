1/9 B Sai Praneeth beat Wei Nan 21-18, 21-17 to enter the next round of the Badminton World Championships. AFP B Sai Praneeth beat Wei Nan 21-18, 21-17 to enter the next round of the Badminton World Championship

2/9 France's Brice Leverdez caused the upset of the World Badminton Championships when he beat favourite Lee Chong Wei. Reuters France's Brice Leverdez caused the upset of the World Badminton Championships when he beat favourite

3/9 Lee Chong Wei has never won the World Badminton Championships and his miserable looks to continue for another edition. Reuters Lee Chong Wei has never won the World Badminton Championships and his miserable looks to continue fo

4/9 Brice Leverdez beat Lee Chong Wei 21-19, 22-24, 21-17. AFP Brice Leverdez beat Lee Chong Wei 21-19, 22-24, 21-17. AFP

5/9 PV Sindhu comfortably beat South Korea's Kim Hyo Min 21-16, 21-14. AFP PV Sindhu comfortably beat South Korea's Kim Hyo Min 21-16, 21-14. AFP

6/9 Ajay Jayaram won against Austria's Luka Wraber 21-14, 21-12. AFP Ajay Jayaram won against Austria's Luka Wraber 21-14, 21-12. AFP

7/9 Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon returns during her match against Malaysia's Rui Chen Yap. The Thai player romped to a 21-12, 21-7 victory. AFP Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon returns during her match against Malaysia's Rui Chen Yap. The Thai play

8/9 Japan's Takuma Ueda in action during his match against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen at the 2017 World Badminton Championships. Ueda won the first game 21-17. AFP Japan's Takuma Ueda in action during his match against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen at the 2017 World Ba