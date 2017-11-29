1/8 Manchester United kept pace with league leaders and cross-town rivals Manchester City as they beat Watford in a thrilling encounter. AP Manchester United kept pace with league leaders and cross-town rivals Manchester City as they beat W

2/8 United's Ashley Young, enjoying a career renaissance under Jose Mourinho, scored a brace while Anthony Martial scored to give United a 3-0 lead at halftime. AP

3/8 Watford skipper Troy Deeney pulled one back for his side and Abdoulaye Doucoure reduced the deficit to a goal as Watford fought back in the second half. Reuters

4/8 However, Jesse Lingard scored in the 86th minute to ensure United won three points on the road. Reuters

5/8 Jamie Vardy scored with a delightful dink to give Leicester City the lead against Tottenham Hotspur. Reuters

6/8 Riyad Mahrez doubled the Foxes' advantage with a superb left-footed curler. Reuters

7/8 Harry Kane pulled one back for Spurs after latching on to comeback-man Erik Lamela's through ball. Reuters