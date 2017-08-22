1/5 South Korean police officers conduct an anti-terror drill as part of Operation Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday. AP South Korean police officers conduct an anti-terror drill as part of Operation Ulchi Freedom Guardia

2/5 A mock terrorist is arrested by South Korean police officers during the anti-terror drill. The US and South Korea have begun the annual anti-terror drills involving almost 70,000 troops near the border that Seoul shares with North Korea. AP

3/5 The Operation Ulchi Freedom Guardian drills are largely computer-simulated war games held every summer and have drawn furious responses from North Korea, which views them as an invasion rehearsal. AP

4/5 No field training like live-fire exercises or tank maneuvering is involved in the Ulchi drills, in which alliance officers sit at computers to practice how they engage in battles and hone their decision-making capabilities. The allies have said the drills are defensive in nature. AP