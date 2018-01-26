1/7 A huge fire tore through a South Korean hospital on Friday killing at least 37 people, the government said, in the country's worst blaze for a decade. AP A huge fire tore through a South Korean hospital on Friday killing at least 37 people, the...

2/7 Around 130 others were hurt in the fire, which comes just weeks before thousands of athletes and foreign visitors are expected in the country for the Winter Olympics. Police investigators leave after inspecting a hospital after a fire in Miryang, South Korea. AP Around 130 others were hurt in the fire, which comes just weeks before thousands of athletes and...

3/7 While South Korea has risen to become the world's 11th-largest economy, some of its infrastructures were built rapidly and it has a history of preventable disasters. Firefighters inspect the burnt hospital after a fire in Miryang. AP While South Korea has risen to become the world's 11th-largest economy, some of its...

4/7 It was the country's second major blaze in a month, and officials admitted there was no sprinkler system installed at the hospital. AP It was the country's second major blaze in a month, and officials admitted there was no sprinkler...

5/7 The six-storey structure housed a nursing home as well as the Sejong Hospital, and around 200 people were inside when the fire broke out according to police. AP The six-storey structure housed a nursing home as well as the Sejong Hospital, and around 200...

6/7 Survivors were brought out wrapped in blankets, and firefighters picked their way through the blackened shell of the building after the blaze was extinguished. AP Survivors were brought out wrapped in blankets, and firefighters picked their way through the...