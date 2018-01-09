1/7 What a day of cricket in Cape Town! 18 wickets fell on Day 4 of the first Test and hosts South Africa ended yup taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series after beating India by 72 runs. AP What a day of cricket in Cape Town! 18 wickets fell on Day 4 of the first Test and hosts South...

2/7 South Africa started the day on a terrible note as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals of time. The Newlands pitch was offering movement and bounce and Indian players made most of it. AP South Africa started the day on a terrible note as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals...

3/7 Playing his first Test, Jasprit Bumrah was in fine form especially in the second innings where bowled impeccable line and length. He dismissed Faf du Plessis with a ripper that took faint nick and carried to the keeper. AP Playing his first Test, Jasprit Bumrah was in fine form especially in the second innings where...

4/7 India's pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah ensured South Africa get bowled out for mere 130 runs. India were set a target of 208 to win the Test. AP India's pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah ensured South Africa...

5/7 India had a decent opening stand with 30-run partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay. But when the first wicket of Dhawan fell, the floodgates were open. AP India had a decent opening stand with 30-run partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay....

6/7 Just like South Africa, Indians also kept losing wickets and with each wicket, the win looked elusive. The batting unit simply had no answers to South Africa's pace attack. AP Just like South Africa, Indians also kept losing wickets and with each wicket, the win looked...