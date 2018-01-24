1/3
The capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, and its surrounding areas received snowfall, while mid and lowers hills witnessed scattered rains. Cold waves have also been sweeping across North India with high-altitude areas experiencing snowfall and lower parts receiving rains. PTI

Shimla and its surrounding areas witnessed intermittent snowfall affecting vehicular traffic and disrupting normal life. Una and Solan recorded 12 mm and 10 mm of rains respectively, followed by Dharamsala 7 mm, Sundernagar 6 mm, Shimla 5.5 mm. PTI

Weather prediction agencies have predicted dry weather in the region over the next six days and rains or snow at isolated places in higher hills on Wednesday. PTI
