1/6 Shardul Thakur had a memorable outing scalping career best figures of four for 27 in his quota of four overs helping the India restrict Sri Lanka for 152. AP Shardul Thakur had a memorable outing scalping career best figures of four for 27 in his quota of...

2/6 Kusal Mendis slammed his second consecutive half century off 31 balls to set the launchpad for the middle order. AP Kusal Mendis slammed his second consecutive half century off 31 balls to set the launchpad for...

3/6 Shortly after his half-century, Perera fell to Yuzvendra Chahal. The leggie struck at a crucial juncture of the match turning the momentum in India's favour. PTI Shortly after his half-century, Perera fell to Yuzvendra Chahal. The leggie struck at a crucial...

4/6 Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya dismissed both Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan inside first four overs. AP Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya dismissed both Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan...

5/6 Manish Pandey top scored for the Indian side with 42 against his name, remaining unbeaten to see India over the line. AP Manish Pandey top scored for the Indian side with 42 against his name, remaining unbeaten to see...