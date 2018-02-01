1/5 In a spectacular showing, the Congress won the Mandalgarh Assembly seat and the Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats on Thursday, sparking wild celebrations. PTI In a spectacular showing, the Congress won the Mandalgarh Assembly seat and the Ajmer and Alwar...

2/5 Hundreds of Congress activists from Mandalgarh Assembly seat celebrated the victory of Vivek Dhakar who trounced Bharatiya Janata Party's Shakti Singh Hada by 12,976 votes. Congress also snatched Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats from the saffron party. PTI Hundreds of Congress activists from Mandalgarh Assembly seat celebrated the victory of Vivek...

3/5 Rahul Gandhi congraluated the winners, calling the bypoll result has rejection of the BJP by the people of Rajasthan. The BJP too acknowledged the defeat and said that party respects people's mandate. Rahul Gandhi congraluated the winners, calling the bypoll result has rejection of the BJP by the...

4/5 In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress retained the Uluberia Lok Sabha Seat. BJP emerged second in the election followed by CPM. The Congress meanwhile came fourth and lost its deposite. She received a record 7,67,219 votes and won the bypoll by a margin of 4,74,201 votes. PTI In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress retained the Uluberia Lok Sabha Seat. BJP emerged second in...