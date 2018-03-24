1/9 Two Pakistani militants, belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq Two Pakistani militants, belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, were killed in an encounter...

2/9 Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Shistragam village in Dooru area of Anantnag, security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the area late Friday night, a police official said. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Shistragam village in Dooru...

3/9 The search operation turned into an encounter as the hiding militants fired upon the security forces, the official said. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq The search operation turned into an encounter as the hiding militants fired upon the security...

4/9 The official said that while the operation was halted for the night, the forces maintained a tight cordon to prevent the militants from escaping. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq The official said that while the operation was halted for the night, the forces maintained a...

5/9 The gunfight resumed on Saturday morning and two militants were killed, the official said, adding the seizures made from the spot and other incriminating materials collected so far have confirmed that the killed militants were a part of outlawed JeM outfit. Security checks were conducted and restrictions were imposed in light of the Dooru encounter. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq The gunfight resumed on Saturday morning and two militants were killed, the official said, adding...

6/9 The official said that preliminary investigation have suggested both the killed terrorists (in an encounter in Dooru area of Anantnag) are FTs (foreign terrorists) from Pakistan. Security personnel blocked the National Highway to restrict civilian movement. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq The official said that preliminary investigation have suggested both the killed terrorists (in an...

7/9 The official said the operation ended without any collateral damage. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq

8/9 However, early on Saturday morning, locals thronged to the encounter spot. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq