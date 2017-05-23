Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan attend Mumbai Indians party celebrating IPL 2017 win

by FP Sports May, 23 2017 IST
To celebrate Mumbai Indians' title win, Nita and Mukesh Ambani threw a grand private party which was attended by celebrities like Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Amitabh Bachchan with Mukesh Ambani at the private party thrown to celebrate Mumbai Indians' title win. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Anant Ambani and Arjun Tendulkar were also spotted at the private party. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Mictchell Johnson with Shane Bond and Kiran More with John Wright at the party. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Anu Malik with family at the celebration party. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Mumbai Indians players arrive at the Ambani residence to celebrate the party. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Mumbai Indians won by one run in the final of the Indian Premier League and the players were in a celebratory mood after the victory. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
