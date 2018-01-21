1/7 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed a rally of over 50,000 swayamsevaks in the Assam capital of Guwahati on Sunday. The event was touted as the biggest conclave of the Hindutva group in the North East. Rishiraj Bhagwati Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed a rally of over 50,000...

2/7 The Assam unit of the RSS includes some districts of Assam, the entire Nagaland and Meghalaya. The conclave assumes significance as three northeastern states — Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura — are going to polls next month and the BJP has been trying to make its presence felt in all the three poll-bound states. Rishiraj Bhagwati The Assam unit of the RSS includes some districts of Assam, the entire Nagaland and Meghalaya....

3/7 Bhagwat addressed the RSS workers in the Veterinary College ground at Khanapara area in the city. Thousands of members also performed yoga in Sangh uniform at the event. Rishiraj Bhagwati Bhagwat addressed the RSS workers in the Veterinary College ground at Khanapara area in the city....

4/7 Eminent politicians, heads of village bodies, 20 titular tribal kings — from the Karbi, Naga, Khasi, Hajong, Tiwa, Garo, Jayantiya, Mising and Hajong communities — and more than 10 chiefs of different satras of Assam also attended the rally. Rishiraj Bhagwati Eminent politicians, heads of village bodies, 20 titular tribal kings — from the Karbi, Naga,...

5/7 In his speech, Mohan Bhagwat said that Hindutva is one thing that has united Indians despite so much diversity and differences in the country and that the greatness of Hindutva lies in the fact that it accepts and respects all diversity. "Hindutva accepts all schools of thoughts and accepts everyone that comes to its fold," the RSS chief said. Rishiraj Bhagwati In his speech, Mohan Bhagwat said that Hindutva is one thing that has united Indians despite so...

6/7 Referring to Pakistan, Bhagwat said that after partition, "India has forgotten its enmity with Pakistan after 15 August, 1947, but Pakistan is yet to forget its enmity with India." Rishiraj Bhagwati Referring to Pakistan, Bhagwat said that after partition, "India has forgotten its enmity with...