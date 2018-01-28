1/8 Switzerland's Roger Federer holds his trophy aloft after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic. AP Switzerland's Roger Federer holds his trophy aloft after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic. AP

2/8 The Norman Brookes Challenge Cup to be awarded to the men's singles champion sits on court ahead of the final between Switzerland's Roger Federer and Croatia's Marin Cilic. AP The Norman Brookes Challenge Cup to be awarded to the men's singles champion sits on court ahead...

3/8 Marin Cilic runs to make a forehand return to Switzerland's Roger Federer in opening set of the men's singles final. AP Marin Cilic runs to make a forehand return to Switzerland's Roger Federer in opening set of the...

4/8 Switzerland's Roger Federer, right, walks past Croatia's Marin Cilic during a change of ends. It's one set apiece in the men's singles final at the Rod Laver Arena. AP Switzerland's Roger Federer, right, walks past Croatia's Marin Cilic during a change of ends....

5/8 Marin Cilic hits a backhand to Switzerland's Roger Federer. The Croat leads 5-3 in the fourth set after losing the third. AP Marin Cilic hits a backhand to Switzerland's Roger Federer. The Croat leads 5-3 in the fourth set...

6/8 Croatia's Marin Cilic reacts after winning the fourth set 6-3 against Roger Federer. This match is going down the wire. AP Croatia's Marin Cilic reacts after winning the fourth set 6-3 against Roger Federer. This match...

7/8 That's it! Roger Federer dominates the fifth set 6-1 to win his sixth Australian Open title. A five-set thriller. The look of sheer joy on his face. That's it! Roger Federer dominates the fifth set 6-1 to win his sixth Australian Open title. A...