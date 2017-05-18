RIP Reema Lagoo: From Hum Aapke Hain...Koun! to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the perfect screen mom

Veteran actress Reema Lagoo passed away from a cardiac stroke on Thursday, 18 May 2017. She was 59. Lagoo played the perfect cinematic mother in a slew of Hindi films, including in Hum Aapke Hain...Koun!, where she was mom to Renuka Shahane and Madhuri Dixit.
Here Reema Lagoo is seen with Bhagyashree in Maine Pyaar Kiya.
Lagoo was a noted presence in Marathi theatre for several years before she was seen in Hindi films and TV serials. Among her critically lauded roles was as Sanjay Dutt's mother in the gritty Vaastav.
In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Reema Lagoo played the uber-understanding mom to Kajol. She wants very much, for her daughter to marry a partner she loves (and not just 'settle down' for the sake of it).
Hum Saath Saath Hain was one of the rare films in which she played a less-than-saintly ma. In a role reminiscent of Kaikeyi from the Ramayana, Lagoo's character asks for the 'exile' of her Ram-like son, Monish Behl, and his wife (played by Tabu).
Reema Lagoo played mother to all three Khans — Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh. Here she is seen in Kal Ko Na Ho.