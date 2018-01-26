1/5
All Republic Day programmes in Jammu and Kashmir, including the main event in Srinagar, on Friday passed off peacefully amid tight security. CRPF personnel also performed on a Punjabi folk song during the parade. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq
2/5
Security forces had laid down a multi-layer cordon around Srinagar's Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, where the official function was held. The function at the stadium was attended mostly by state government officials and a few political leaders. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq
3/5
Barricades were erected by the forces with pedestrian and vehicle movement only allowed after thorough frisking and questioning. Extraordinary security arrangements had been made this year amid intelligence inputs that a non-local female suicide militant had entered Srinagar. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq
4/5
Contingents of army, paramilitary forces, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police (JKAP) participated in the parade. School children also took part in the celebrations and presented a colourful program. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq
5/5
Meanwhile, the Valley also observed a complete shutdown on Friday. The shutdown call was given by separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Shops and other businesses establishments remained closed on Friday. Mobile phone and internet services were also suspended. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq
