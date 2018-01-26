1/5 All Republic Day programmes in Jammu and Kashmir, including the main event in Srinagar, on Friday passed off peacefully amid tight security. CRPF personnel also performed on a Punjabi folk song during the parade. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq All Republic Day programmes in Jammu and Kashmir, including the main event in Srinagar, on Friday...

2/5 Security forces had laid down a multi-layer cordon around Srinagar's Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, where the official function was held. The function at the stadium was attended mostly by state government officials and a few political leaders.

3/5 Barricades were erected by the forces with pedestrian and vehicle movement only allowed after thorough frisking and questioning. Extraordinary security arrangements had been made this year amid intelligence inputs that a non-local female suicide militant had entered Srinagar.

4/5 Contingents of army, paramilitary forces, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police (JKAP) participated in the parade. School children also took part in the celebrations and presented a colourful program.