1/6
ITBP soldiers march during rehearsals ahead of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Monday. PTI
2/6
Armed forces are bracing the extreme weather conditions in the National Capital Region (NCR) to rehearse for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. PTI
3/6
Delhi Police contingent during rehearsals ahead of the Republic Day parade. Security has been beefed up in Delhi-NCR, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. PTI
4/6
Navy band personnel during rehearsals ahead of the Republic Day parade. PTI
5/6
Central intelligence agencies have raised concerns of probable terror attack in the country ahead of Republic Day. PTI
6/6
The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked authorities to restrict use of airborne cameras, drones in areas such as Vijay Chowk, Rashtrapati Bhawan and Rajpath from 26 to 29 January. PTI
