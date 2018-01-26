1/7 The 69th Republic Day at Rajpath in New Delhi was celebrated with much pomp as marching contingents and tableaux from various parts of the country showcased India's military strength and cultural diversity. The celebration was held on Friday in the presence of leaders of 10 ASEAN nations who attended the event as chief guests. AP The 69th Republic Day at Rajpath in New Delhi was celebrated with much pomp as marching...

2/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to jawans by laying a wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti in the presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the three service chiefs. Twitter@narendramodi Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to jawans by laying a wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti...

3/7 Modi welcomes Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Security was beefed up keeping the mind the number of chief guests — leaders of all ASEAN nations — present at the venue. AP Modi welcomes Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi during the Republic Day parade in New...

4/7 The All India Radio (AIR) tableau made its debut at the Republic Day parade featuring Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' in New Delhi. In all, 23 tableaux, including those representing various states, ministries, and government departments, rolled down Rajpath on Friday morning. Twitter@AIRnewsalerts The All India Radio (AIR) tableau made its debut at the Republic Day parade featuring Modi's...

5/7 A motorcycle contingent of women personnel of the BSF showcased their skills for the first time at the parade. The 27-member BSF women 'daredevils' squad, named 'Seema Bhavani', performed stunts and acrobatics on their 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles. Twitter @AIRnewsalerts A motorcycle contingent of women personnel of the BSF showcased their skills for the first time...

6/7 The navy showcased Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant and the DRDO exhibited the 'Nirbhay' missile and the Ashwini radar system. Three T-90 tanks, two BRAHMOS missiles, two AKASH missiles were also part of the mechanised columns at the parade. AP The navy showcased Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant and the DRDO exhibited the 'Nirbhay'...