Republic Day 2017: Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed to be chief guest at annual parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, upon his arrival on a state visit to India, at AFS Palam in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Crown Prince is the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations. PTI
This is Sheikh Mohamed's second visit to India after his visit in February 2016. PTI
Ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been on the upswing ever since Modi made a historical visit to the Gulf nation in August 2015. PTI
It was the first prime ministerial visit from India to the UAE in 34 years after the visit of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1981. PTI
On Wednesday, Modi and Sheikh Mohamed will head bilateral delegation-level talks following which a number of agreements, including one on creation of an investment fund, are expected to be signed. PTI
The visiting dignitary will also call on President Pranab Mukherjee and have a meeting with Vice President Hamid Ansari. A contingent of the UAE armed forces will also march along with the Indian armed forces during the parade. PTI