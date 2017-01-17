Rehearsals take place in Delhi for the Republic Day parade

Election dates announced for UP, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur polls
by FP Staff Jan, 17 2017 IST
NCC cadets participate in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
Army Soldier during a rehearsal ahead of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
Paramilitary force during a rehearsal ahead of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
Women CISF personnel during a rehearsal ahead of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
Army band practices bagpipes during a rehearsal ahead of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
Army daredevils display their skills on motorcycles during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar announces entry into politics on MGR's birth anniversary
With The SP-Cong-RLD Mahagatbandhan Taking Shape, Sheila to Quit Race
India vs England: Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya close to cementing No 6 and 7 spots
RBI hikes ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000: 3 reasons why cash hoarding is likely to continue
Planning finances in 2017 for different life stages
Aamir Khan tweets in support of Zaira Wasim: 'We are all with you'
Tribal schools of Maharashtra Part 2: Students stare at malnutrition due to poor food, filthy kitchens