1/4
Rani Mukerji shooting for a song in Worli, Mumbai for her upcoming film Hichki. Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale
Rani Mukerji shooting for a song in Worli, Mumbai for her upcoming film Hichki. Firstpost/ Sachin...
2/4
In Hichki, Mukerji will be seen essaying the role of a school teacher who suffers from Tourette's Syndrome and as a result she makes a lot of strange noises all the time. Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale
In Hichki, Mukerji will be seen essaying the role of a school teacher who suffers from Tourette's...
3/4
Hichki will see Mukerji return to the silver screen after a four year hiatus from acting (after the birth of her daughter Adira with husband Aditya Chopra). Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale
Hichki will see Mukerji return to the silver screen after a four year hiatus from acting (after...
4/4
Mukerji-starrer Hichki is slated for release on 23 February, 2018. Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale
Mukerji-starrer Hichki is slated for release on 23 February, 2018. Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale