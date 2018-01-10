Rani Mukerji shooting for a song in Worli, Mumbai for her upcoming film Hichki. Firstpost/ Sachin...

Rani Mukerji shooting for a song in Worli, Mumbai for her upcoming film Hichki. Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale

2/4

In Hichki, Mukerji will be seen essaying the role of a school teacher who suffers from Tourette's Syndrome and as a result she makes a lot of strange noises all the time. Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale

In Hichki, Mukerji will be seen essaying the role of a school teacher who suffers from Tourette's...