1/6
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the Army personnel on the 70th Army Day. PTI
2/6
The day is celebrated to mark Field Marshal KM Cariappa taking charge as the first Indian Army chief in 1949, succeeding General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of Indian Army. Twitter@adgpi
3/6
President Kovind met with the people of Thurutsuswumi village, Nagaland, who are on a National Integration Tour organised by the Indian Army, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Army Day. Twitter@rashtrapatibhvn
4/6
Early on Monday, the president tweeted 'Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant' and acknowledged the Indian Army and their families as nation's pride . Twitter@rashtrapatibhvn
5/6
The prime minister also took to twitter and hailed the soldiers for putting the nation first and said the country had unwavering trust and pride in the Army. Twitter@adgpi
6/6
'Our Army always puts the nation first. I salute all those great individuals who sacrificed their lives while serving the nation. India will never forget our valiant heroes,' Modi tweeted. Twitter@adgpi
