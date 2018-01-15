1/6 President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the Army personnel on the 70th Army Day. PTI President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the Army personnel...

2/6 The day is celebrated to mark Field Marshal KM Cariappa taking charge as the first Indian Army chief in 1949, succeeding General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of Indian Army. Twitter@adgpi The day is celebrated to mark Field Marshal KM Cariappa taking charge as the first Indian Army...

3/6 President Kovind met with the people of Thurutsuswumi village, Nagaland, who are on a National Integration Tour organised by the Indian Army, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Army Day. Twitter@rashtrapatibhvn President Kovind met with the people of Thurutsuswumi village, Nagaland, who are on a National...

4/6 Early on Monday, the president tweeted 'Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant' and acknowledged the Indian Army and their families as nation's pride . Twitter@rashtrapatibhvn Early on Monday, the president tweeted 'Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and...

5/6 The prime minister also took to twitter and hailed the soldiers for putting the nation first and said the country had unwavering trust and pride in the Army. Twitter@adgpi The prime minister also took to twitter and hailed the soldiers for putting the nation first and...