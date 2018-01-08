1/8 Rahul Gandhi on Monday embarked on a visit to Bahrain — his first foreign trip after becoming the Congress chief — where he addressed a convention of NRIs and will meet the Gulf country's Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamas Al-Khalifa. Rahul in a meeting with Prince Salman bin Hamas Al-Khalifa. Twitter@OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi on Monday embarked on a visit to Bahrain — his first foreign trip after becoming the...

2/8 Rahul, who will be a State guest of Bahrain, is expected to meet King Hamas bin Isa Al Khalifa. He was also hosted by Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa. Twitter@OfficeOfRG

3/8 According to a statement issued by the Congress, Gandhi will be the chief guest at the valedictory session of a function organised by Global Organisation of People of India Origin (GOPIO) in Bahrain on Tuesday. Delegates from 50 countries are participating in the function, the statement said. Rahul at an interactive session with the business leaders of Indian Origin in Bahrain. PTI

4/8 Rahul met crown prince Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the Al Wadi Palace. Gandhi gifted the prince "The Discovery of India" and other books, which were written by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru while being in prison during the British rule. PTI

5/8 The Congress president addressed a gathering of Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in the Gulf country. "NRIs are the true representatives of our soft power and the brand ambassadors of our nation across the globe. Looking forward to meeting and addressing fellow countrymen in Bahrain tomorrow," Rahul tweeted ahead of this trip. Twitter@OfficeOfRG

6/8 At the gathering, Rahul said that no global vision for India can be built without the contribution of PIOs. "Together, we must steer India back to its original strengths, we need to make India the centrepiece of ahimsa and compassion," he added. Twitter@INCIndia

7/8 The Gandhi scion accompanied by Sam Pitroda, Shashi Tharoor, Madhu Goud Yaskhi and Milind Deora for the Bahrain trip. Rahul shakes hands with the Bahrain foreign minister. Twitter@INCIndia