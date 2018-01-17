1/5 On his first visit as Congress president to party bastions Rae Bareli and Amethi in UP, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP, accusing it of continuously "lying" and not honouring its promises made to the people. PTI On his first visit as Congress president to party bastions Rae Bareli and Amethi in UP, Rahul...

2/5 "The BJP people are continuously lying...one lie after another. Whether it is pertaining to the Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of people or giving a remunerative price to the farmers or construction of roads," Rahul said.

3/5 During the political tour, some BJP workers raised slogans against Rahul. A commotion ensued between the workers of the BJP and Congress, and the police had to intervene.

4/5 As the clashed escalated, police resorted to lathi charge in Amethi on Tuesday. BJP workers raised slogans against Rahul, questioning him over the issue of development in Amethi.