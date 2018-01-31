1/5 Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday kickstarted the campaign for Meghalaya Assembly elections with a musical extravaganza called ‘celebration of peace’. Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday kickstarted the campaign for Meghalaya Assembly...

2/5 Dressed in blue denim trousers and a black jacket, Rahul listened to the musical bands enthralling the 4,000-plus crowd, who braved a cold winter evening to attend the festival Dressed in blue denim trousers and a black jacket, Rahul listened to the musical bands...

3/5 Speaking at the event, the Congress president urged the youths to love and respect each other to make the country strong. Asking the people to be proud of their heritage, language and religion, the Congress president said, "We are all proud of you and we will defend your way of thinking". Speaking at the event, the Congress president urged the youths to love and respect each other to...

4/5 However, BJP lashed out at Gandhi's attire, claiming the price of Rahul's jacket was around Rs 63,400. BJP used Gandhi's 'suit-boot ki sarkar' remark made earlier against the prime minister to target the Congress president. However, BJP lashed out at Gandhi's attire, claiming the price of Rahul's jacket was around Rs...