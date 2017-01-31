Rahul Gandhi addresses public rally in Goa, takes on PM Modi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday addressed a public rally in Goa's Mapusa town. Mihir Ved/Firstpost
Rahul's election rally at the North Goa's Maupsa town failed to infuse enthusiasm to his party workers as his brief 18 minute speech lacked substance and focus. Mihir Ved/Firstpost
Gandhi arrived to the rally venue Bodgeshwar Temple ground in a chopper some 90 minutes behind the schedule in a helicopter. Mihir Ved/Firstpost
Senior leaders of the Goa Congress spoke in his presence and indulged in the typical Congress style flattering while Gandhi appeared disinterested. Mihir Ved/Firstpost
Rahul accused Modi of running Goa through remote control and ruining the state saying Goa can't be run by a "dictator" sitting in Delhi and promised an honest Congress government in Goa. Mihir Ved/Firstpost
The organisers had set a modest target of getting 20,000 people to attend the rally. However, half the barricaded ground remained empty. Mihir Ved/Firstpost
If Gandhi's body language can be any yardstick to go by, the Congress party's dream of firming new government here may remain a piped dream considering the party is going to polls as a house decided. Mihir Ved/Firstpost