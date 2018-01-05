1/4 Pakistan on Friday reacted sharply to the US' decision to suspend over $1 billion security aid to it for failing to rein in terror groups, saying "arbitrary deadlines and unilateral pronouncements" are "counterproductive" in addressing common threats. AP Pakistan on Friday reacted sharply to the US' decision to suspend over $1 billion security aid to...

2/4 State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert at a news briefing in Washington announced the US move to cut off aid. The announcement came days after US president Donald Trump made a scathing attack on Pakistan for giving America nothing but "lies and deceit" in return for $33 billion aid and accused Islamabad of providing "safe haven" to terrorists. Pakistani traders protest against Trump in Peshawar. AP State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert at a news briefing in Washington announced the US...

3/4 The announcement by the US led to some protests in the country, including in Chaman, one of the two main crossings on the border with Afghanistan where people chanted anti-US slogans. Pakistanis activists of civil society protest against Trump. AP The announcement by the US led to some protests in the country, including in Chaman, one of the...