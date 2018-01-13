1/7 Thousands of demonstrators led by Opposition leader Salvador Nasralla gathered in Honduras' second-largest city on Friday to protest the re-election of President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a vote they say was fraudulent. AP Thousands of demonstrators led by Opposition leader Salvador Nasralla gathered in Honduras'...

2/7 Protests turned violent with security forces firing tear gas and some marchers breaking windows and setting fires. AP Protests turned violent with security forces firing tear gas and some marchers breaking windows...

3/7 Hernandez was awarded the electoral win weeks after the November vote and a disputed vote tally. AP Hernandez was awarded the electoral win weeks after the November vote and a disputed vote tally. AP

4/7 It is the first protest since 26 November election and the losing candidate once again appealed to Organization of American States and countries that recognised Hernandez's victory to listen to the protesters as they oppose an 'illegal government.' AP It is the first protest since 26 November election and the losing candidate once again appealed...

5/7 The Opposition alleges fraud and plans to continue protesting through Hernandez's swearing in on 27 January. AP The Opposition alleges fraud and plans to continue protesting through Hernandez's swearing in on...

6/7 According to the official count, Hernandez won with 42.95 percent to 41.42 for Nasralla, a former sportscaster backed by a left-leaning coalition. AP According to the official count, Hernandez won with 42.95 percent to 41.42 for Nasralla, a former...