1/5 President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind attended the performance of the President's Bodyguard (PBG) on the occasion of Rashtrapati Bhavan Divas at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. PTI President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind attended the performance of the...

2/5 Rashtrapati Bhavan Divas, marks the anniversary of the day in 1950 when the first President of India moved into the building. PTI Rashtrapati Bhavan Divas, marks the anniversary of the day in 1950 when the first President of...

3/5 The president and his wife also inaugurated a blood donation camp on Friday to commemorate Rashtrapati Bhavan Divas in New Delhi. The president and his wife also inaugurated a blood donation camp on Friday to commemorate...

4/5 The PBG, army guard and sand artist took part in various activities at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. PTI The PBG, army guard and sand artist took part in various activities at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on...