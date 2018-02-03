1/5
President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind attended the performance of the President's Bodyguard (PBG) on the occasion of Rashtrapati Bhavan Divas at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. PTI
Rashtrapati Bhavan Divas, marks the anniversary of the day in 1950 when the first President of India moved into the building. PTI
The president and his wife also inaugurated a blood donation camp on Friday to commemorate Rashtrapati Bhavan Divas in New Delhi.
The PBG, army guard and sand artist took part in various activities at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. PTI
Ram Nath Kovind and the First Lady also met with the staff members working at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and attended various performances through the day. Twitter@rashtrapatibhvn
