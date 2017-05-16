Praful Patel's biography launched, with film, politics and business personalities in attendance

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel's pictorial biography — Udaan — was unveiled in Mumbai on Sunday, 14 May 2017. A number of eminent personalities across the fields of entertainment, politics and business were seen at the book launch. On stage are (L-R) filmmaker Karan Johar, Varsha and Praful Patel, BJP supremo Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Amitabh Bachchan, and industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Speaking at the book launch, Devendra Fadnavis said of Praful Patel: “We are staunch political rivals and have made speeches against each other in elections at Gondia in Vidarbha. Yet, political differences have never transcended the personal rapport (between us).” He further lauded Patel for transforming Indian airports, making them world-class. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Madhur Bhandrakar, Ameesha Patel and Suneil Shetty are seen making their way into the book launch venue. Photos: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Neeta Lulla with her husband, Dr Shyam Lulla; Sangeeta Jindal; Alka and Shekhar Suman at Praful Patel's biography launch. Photos: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Thane's Commissioner of Police Parambeer Singh is seen mingling with other dignitaries at Praful Patel's book launch. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Aditya Thackeray, Prithviraj Chavhan with filmmaker Milan Luthria, and Uday Kotak at Praful Patel's book launch on 14 May. Photos: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Photo call: Amitabh Bachchan and Mukesh Ambani; Nita Ambani with Rashmi and Uddhav Thackeray. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Rahul Bajaj, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, Jeetendra are all seen at the launch of Praful Patel's pictorial biography.