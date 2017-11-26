1/5 Polling began on Wednesday to elect the Chairman of local bodies in 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The mayor of Agra, along with 100 corporators, will also be elected. PTI Polling began on Wednesday to elect the Chairman of local bodies in 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh. T

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and BJP mayor candidate Sanyukta Bhatia also casted their votes. Sharma said that BJP is committed to work for the people and Opposition should realise that it was the people's love and trust which ensured the party's victory in the Assembly polls.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh and his wife cast their votes for the civic polls. The polling for the first phase of the election was held on 22 November and the final phase would be on 29 November.

The counting would be held on 1 December. Lucknow will elect the first female mayor in 100 years. All the parties fielded women candidates after the Lucknow mayoral seat was reserved for women.