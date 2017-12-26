1/5 The new BJP government in Gujarat took the oath of office and secrecy administered by Governor OP Kohli at a grand ceremony at Helipad Ground inside New Secretariat complex in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. PTI The new BJP government in Gujarat took the oath of office and secrecy administered by Governor OP Ko

This is Vijay Rupani's second consecutive term as chief minister and the 61-year-old is the 14th chief minister of the state. A total of eight cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state took oath on Monday.

Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel also took the oath of office. Of the new Cabinet ministers sworn in, five were retained from the previous ministry. Similarly, five ministers of state from the earlier ministry were also sworn-in.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states.